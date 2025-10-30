Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts weigh in on creatine use among young people

What Is Creatine & What Does It Actually Do?
  • Creatine is a widely used sports supplement, popular among adults and a growing number of teenagers, for enhancing strength, athletic performance, and muscle growth.
  • Although generally considered safe, particularly creatine monohydrate, it is not a substitute for fundamental fitness practices like proper exercise, nutrition, and adequate sleep.
  • Research indicates creatine supplementation improves performance in high-intensity exercises, supports muscle development when combined with resistance training, and aids recovery.
  • Beyond physical benefits, studies suggest creatine may enhance cognitive functions such as memory and attention, and could help older adults prevent muscle loss and neurological disorders.
  • For young people, limited research suggests safety at specific dosages (0.1-0.3g per kg body mass daily), but a "food-first" approach and comprehensive education are crucial to prevent misuse and foster healthy habits.
