How Zoom helped older women reduce their risk of falls

The Conversation Original report by Emma Hsiaowen Chen
  • A study found that online dance classes significantly improved postural stability, dynamic balance, and calf strength in women aged 65 and over.
  • The research involved women from Montréal participating in 75-minute ballet-modern inspired classes twice weekly for 12 weeks via Zoom.
  • Participants showed reduced side-to-side sway and increased dynamic balance within six weeks, with calf muscle strength improving by the end of the programme.
  • Online dance classes offer an accessible solution to exercise barriers, such as a lack of transport or remote living, helping older adults maintain independence and socialise.
  • The study highlights dance as an effective "exercise in disguise" that enhances proprioception and postural stability, crucial for reducing fall risks.
