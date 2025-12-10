How chocolate could lead to ‘healthier, longer lives’
- New research indicates that theobromine, a chemical naturally present in dark chocolate, may help to decelerate the biological ageing process.
- A study led by King's College London found a “significant association” between circulating levels of theobromine in the blood and slower biological ageing, which refers to the body's functional age rather than chronological years.
- The analysis involved 509 participants from the TwinsUK cohort and 1,160 from the Kora study in Germany.
- Researchers emphasised that while the findings are exciting, they do not advise increasing chocolate intake, but rather see it as a clue to how everyday foods could contribute to “healthier, longer lives”.
- Further research is planned to determine if the effect on biological ageing is specific to theobromine or if it interacts with other compounds found in dark chocolate, such as polyphenols.