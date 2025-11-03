Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dark chocolate proven to boost brain power within minutes

Dark chocolate has brain-boosting compounds
Dark chocolate has brain-boosting compounds (Getty Images/iStock)
  • New scientific research suggests that dark chocolate may enhance memory and boost brain power.
  • A study on mice found that flavanols, compounds abundant in dark chocolate, red wine, and berries, improved cognitive function for about an hour after consumption.
  • Mice given flavanols before a memory challenge were approximately 30 per cent better at identifying new objects compared to a control group.
  • Scientists propose that the bitter taste of flavanols triggers a burst of noradrenaline in the hippocampus, the brain region crucial for converting short-term memories into long-term ones.
  • The research indicates that flavanol intake can induce physiological responses similar to those from exercise, acting as a moderate stressor that activates the central nervous system and improves attention, arousal, and memory.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in