David Beckham grilled on Brooklyn’s bombshell statement in public for first time

Watch: David Beckham confronted after Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement on family feud
  • David Beckham was questioned by a Sky News reporter at the World Economic Forum in Davos regarding his son Brooklyn Beckham's recent statement.
  • Brooklyn Beckham had posted on Instagram claiming his "controlling" parents were trying to ruin his relationship.
  • In his statement, Brooklyn announced he had no wish to reconcile with his family and was "standing up" for himself.
  • When asked if he had a message for Brooklyn, David Beckham did not reply.
  • The Beckham family has not issued any response to Brooklyn's comments.
