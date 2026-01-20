David Beckham breaks silence after Brooklyn’s bombshell family feud statement
- David Beckham has publicly responded to claims made by his son, Brooklyn Beckham, regarding his parents' alleged interference in his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz.
- Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box on 20 January, Beckham addressed the power of social media.
- He stated that parents must allow their children to make mistakes as part of their learning process.
- Beckham emphasised that children are permitted to make errors, as this is how they acquire knowledge and grow.