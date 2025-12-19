Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dawson’s Creek actor addresses fans’ concerns over sudden weight loss

James Van Der Beek opens up about colorectal cancer diagnosis on 'The View’
  • James Van Der Beek addressed public concern regarding his sudden weight loss, which became noticeable after his virtual appearance at the Dawson's Creek reunion in September.
  • Appearing on the Today show, the actor clarified that his weight loss was due to "stomach bugs" and was not directly related to his stage three colorectal cancer diagnosis.
  • He acknowledged that while not cancer-related, the illness can exacerbate other health issues, contributing to the severity of his condition.
  • Van Der Beek, who revealed his cancer diagnosis last November, stated he is now feeling "much, much better" than a couple of months prior.
  • He described his recovery as a challenging and extended process, demanding more patience, discipline, and strength than he had initially anticipated.
