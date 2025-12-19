Dawson’s Creek actor addresses fans’ concerns over sudden weight loss
- James Van Der Beek addressed public concern regarding his sudden weight loss, which became noticeable after his virtual appearance at the Dawson's Creek reunion in September.
- Appearing on the Today show, the actor clarified that his weight loss was due to "stomach bugs" and was not directly related to his stage three colorectal cancer diagnosis.
- He acknowledged that while not cancer-related, the illness can exacerbate other health issues, contributing to the severity of his condition.
- Van Der Beek, who revealed his cancer diagnosis last November, stated he is now feeling "much, much better" than a couple of months prior.
- He described his recovery as a challenging and extended process, demanding more patience, discipline, and strength than he had initially anticipated.