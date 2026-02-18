Daylight saving time is almost here: The date when clocks ‘spring forward’
- Daylight saving time is quickly approaching in the United States, which means longer evenings and one less hour of sleep on March 8.
- DST begins on the second Sunday in March, with clocks jumping forward an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.
- That means you should set your clock forward an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
- Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 1, when clocks are set back an hour, meaning one extra hour of sleep.
- There have been many efforts to change or eliminate daylight saving time as doctors argue that the disruption in sleep schedules can have negative effects, but none have been successful so far.
