Best time to see December ‘cold moon’ as last supermoon of the year peaks this week
- The December full moon, known as the Cold Moon, is the final supermoon of the year and will peak on Thursday evening.
- This supermoon is the third of four consecutive supermoons, appearing up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter due to its closer proximity to Earth.
- December’s full supermoon will be at its fullest at around 6:14 p.m. ET Thursday, according to EarthSky, and it will also appear full on Wednesday and Friday nights.
- The supermoon can be glimpsed in clear night skies without any special equipment. But it can be tough to discern the subtle change with the naked eye.
- The next supermoon in this series will be on 3 January, with the subsequent one not occurring until 24 November 2026.