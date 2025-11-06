Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airline reveals new uniforms with return to familiar color scheme

Ted Thornhill US Travel Editor
Delta has returned to the red and navy palette
Delta has returned to the red and navy palette (Delta)
  • Delta Air Lines has unveiled a new uniform range, 'Distinctly Delta,' designed by Lands' End with accessories by Missoni, based on feedback from 65,000 employees.
  • The collection revives Delta's signature navy, burgundy, and red hues, introduces a new 'Powerful Pink' for breast cancer awareness, and reimagines iconic pieces like the wrap dress.
  • Employee input informed every detail, prioritizing breathable fabrics, better fit across body types, and a return to the red and navy color scheme.
  • While praised for comfort and employee involvement, a fashion expert described the colour choices as “gloomy,” and a flight attendant found the design “safe” rather than innovative.
  • A wear-test programme for the new uniforms is scheduled for 2026, with a full rollout across all teams expected in 2027.
