Up to 45 per cent of dementia cases could be prevented. Here’s how

9 signs of dementia
  • New research indicates a link between menopause and a loss of brain grey matter, potentially explaining why women are more susceptible to dementia.
  • Experts suggest that up to 45 per cent of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented or delayed through lifestyle changes and by addressing 14 modifiable risk factors.
  • While age is the biggest uncontrollable risk factor, maintaining social connections, keeping the brain active, and having regular eye checks are crucial for brain health.
  • Managing existing health conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes is vital, as these can damage blood vessels in the brain.
  • Adopting healthy lifestyle choices, including limiting alcohol intake, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and engaging in regular physical activity, significantly reduces dementia risk.
