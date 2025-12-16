Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

These six symptoms could be early indicators of dementia

Nine lifestyle changes which could prevent dementia
  • New research from University College London suggests that six specific symptoms in middle age could be early indicators of developing dementia later in life.
  • The study analysed data from 5,811 participants in the UK Whitehall II study over an average of 23 years, during which 586 individuals developed dementia.
  • Six depressive symptoms were identified as robust midlife indicators, including a loss of confidence, an inability to face problems, not feeling affection for others, nervousness, not being satisfied with tasks and difficulty concentrating.
  • Individuals reporting a loss of confidence in midlife showed a 51 per cent increased risk of dementia, while those unable to face problems had a 49 per cent increased risk.
  • Researchers believe this symptom-level approach offers a clearer understanding of who might be more vulnerable to dementia decades before its onset, though experts note more research is needed across diverse demographics.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in