Veteran broadcaster urges men to undergo health check after cancer diagnosis
- Veteran broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan has revealed his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis, urging men in high-risk categories to undergo screenings.
- Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Murnaghan admitted he was 'silly' for delaying his own testing despite having previously interviewed others on the subject.
- He emphasised that while his condition is incurable, it is treatable, highlighting the importance of early detection and available treatments.
- Murnaghan cited risk factors such as being over 50, of Black ethnicity, or having a family history of prostate cancer, noting many men are unaware or postpone checks.
- He decided to go public to use his platform for awareness, inspired by figures like Sir Chris Hoy, and stated his diagnosis has shifted his priorities to 'family first'.