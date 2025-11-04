Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Veteran broadcaster urges men to undergo health check after cancer diagnosis

Dermot Murnaghan speaks out on stage four cancer and how he was diagnosed
  • Veteran broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan has revealed his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis, urging men in high-risk categories to undergo screenings.
  • Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Murnaghan admitted he was 'silly' for delaying his own testing despite having previously interviewed others on the subject.
  • He emphasised that while his condition is incurable, it is treatable, highlighting the importance of early detection and available treatments.
  • Murnaghan cited risk factors such as being over 50, of Black ethnicity, or having a family history of prostate cancer, noting many men are unaware or postpone checks.
  • He decided to go public to use his platform for awareness, inspired by figures like Sir Chris Hoy, and stated his diagnosis has shifted his priorities to 'family first'.
