Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke gives health update before celebrating 100th birthday

Dick Van Dyke appears on the Today Show ahead of his 100th birthday
  • Dick Van Dyke is preparing to celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday, expressing gratitude for his good health.
  • He attributes his physical well-being to regular gym visits three times a week with his 54-year-old wife, Arlene Silver, whom he married in 2012.
  • Despite a “game leg,” he still tries to dance and credits his wife for providing energy and support, helping him feel young.
  • Van Dyke believes his long life is due to successfully avoiding anger and hate, maintaining a positive outlook.
  • He prefers a quiet birthday celebration, opting to watch television reruns with his wife, though he has also confessed to feeling physically and socially diminished due to the loss of lifelong friends.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in