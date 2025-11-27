Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dick Van Dyke opens up about 46-year age gap with wife: ‘I’m infantile’

Dick Van Dyke appears on the Today Show ahead of his 100th birthday
  • Dick Van Dyke, who turns 100 in December, discussed his marriage to Arlene Silver, 54, and their 46-year age gap.
  • He stated that despite initial concerns, the age difference has not been an issue, attributing it to his “infantile” nature and Silver's maturity.
  • Van Dyke credits his wife, whom he married in 2012, with keeping him “in the moment” and happy, helping him feel young.
  • The couple first met in 2006 but began their romance after Van Dyke's long-term partner passed away in 2009.
  • Promoting his new book, 100 Rules for Living to 100, Van Dyke shared that avoiding anger and hate has been key to his longevity, though he recently admitted feeling “diminished” by the loss of friends.
