Disney raises ticket prices at US parks
- Walt Disney World in Orlando announced significant price increases for single-day tickets, annual passes, and some annual pass renewals, effective after October 2026.
- Single-day admission tickets will average an additional $5, with holiday prices around Thanksgiving and Christmas 2026 projected to exceed $200 per person.
- New annual passes will see increases of between $20 and $80, while renewals for certain passes, such as the Incredi-Pass and Pirate Pass, will rise by $40 to $80.
- The price adjustments are attributed to sustained high demand, especially during peak holiday periods, and ongoing investments in park enhancements and new attractions.
- Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will also implement price increases next year, though these will be smaller, with its lowest ticket price remaining at $104.