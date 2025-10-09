Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disney raises ticket prices at US parks

Disney World ticket prices hit record highs amid rising costs
  • Walt Disney World in Orlando announced significant price increases for single-day tickets, annual passes, and some annual pass renewals, effective after October 2026.
  • Single-day admission tickets will average an additional $5, with holiday prices around Thanksgiving and Christmas 2026 projected to exceed $200 per person.
  • New annual passes will see increases of between $20 and $80, while renewals for certain passes, such as the Incredi-Pass and Pirate Pass, will rise by $40 to $80.
  • The price adjustments are attributed to sustained high demand, especially during peak holiday periods, and ongoing investments in park enhancements and new attractions.
  • Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will also implement price increases next year, though these will be smaller, with its lowest ticket price remaining at $104.
