How parents can support teens who dissociate

The Conversation Original report by Bronwyn Milkins and Helen Milroy
Many people underestimate how common trauma is for young people
Many people underestimate how common trauma is for young people (Getty/iStock)
  • Dissociation is a protective brain mechanism, causing a temporary disconnection from thoughts, feelings, or surroundings, often triggered by overwhelming stress or trauma.
  • Research indicates that clinical dissociation affects 7-11 per cent of high school students, a prevalence similar to anxiety disorders, yet it remains poorly understood.
  • Teens described dissociation as feeling disconnected from their body or perceiving reality as blurry, with strong emotions or trauma reminders being common triggers.
  • During dissociative episodes, teens found comfort in the presence of a trusted person, sometimes requiring active guidance for calming techniques or a quiet space.
  • Adults are advised to respond to dissociating teens with empathy and curiosity, understanding it as a coping response to trauma, and to implement trauma-informed approaches in their support.
