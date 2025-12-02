The first step of separation before a legal divorce
- "Quiet divorcing" describes the gradual, often invisible, emotional disengagement within a long-term relationship, where partners slowly stop showing up for each other.
- This concept, similar to "quiet quitting", has gained traction as it names a common experience, with relationship science having studied this slow-burn process for decades.
- Key indicators of this decline include emotional withdrawal, unanswered bids for connection, and boredom, which longitudinal studies show are strong predictors of relationship distress.
- Contemporary cultural pressures, such as high expectations for personal fulfilment and social media comparisons, amplify the impact of naturally fading passion.
- While small, consistent efforts can help rebuild connection, the phenomenon also underscores the importance of recognising when a relationship is no longer viable, making letting go an act of care.