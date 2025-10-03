New modernised trains rolled out in London after multi-million pound investment
- The first of 54 new Docklands Light Railway (DLR) trains has commenced service in London this week, aiming to significantly improve reliability, capacity, and comfort for customers.
- The modern carriages feature air conditioning, live travel information, mobile charging points, multi-use areas for pushchairs, bicycles and luggage, and three dedicated spaces for wheelchair users.
- Funding for the new trains includes £260 million from government investment, a £500 million loan from the National Wealth Fund, and over £5 million from London City Airport.
- Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, stated that the new DLR trains will support growth in new homes and jobs, particularly in areas like Stratford, Woolwich Arsenal, and the Isle of Dogs.
- Transport for London expects DLR capacity to increase by over 50 per cent once all 54 new trains are operational, with the entire old fleet replaced by the end of 2026.