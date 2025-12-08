Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Doctor’s five essential tips for anyone aged over 35

Five things everyone over 35 should do, according to a doctor
  • Dr Amir Khan, a regular contributor to Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, has shared five habits for people over 35.
  • These habits are intended to genuinely change how individuals age, according to Dr Khan.
  • One key piece of advice is to get morning light, which he states is essential for boosting energy and improving sleep.
  • Another recommendation is to check blood pressure once a month at home.
  • Dr Khan emphasised the importance of monthly blood pressure checks as it tends to increase quietly with age.
