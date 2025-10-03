Scared dog found 2,000 miles away from home after escaping storm
- A five-year-old corgi shepherd mix named Opie went missing from his home in Bieber, California, in July after a storm.
- Opie was found two months later, 2,000 miles away, near Chicago, Illinois, by DuPage County Animal Services.
- The animal services team and Itasca Police Department scanned Opie, discovering he was microchipped and traced back to California.
- Opie's owner, initially disbelieving, promptly flew to Illinois to be reunited with her dog.
- The incident underscores the critical role of microchips in enabling reunions between lost pets and their owners, even across vast distances.