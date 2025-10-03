Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scared dog found 2,000 miles away from home after escaping storm

The five-year-old corgi shepherd mix named Opie (not pictured) was reunited with his owner after an extended trip away from home
The five-year-old corgi shepherd mix named Opie (not pictured) was reunited with his owner after an extended trip away from home (Pixabay)
  • A five-year-old corgi shepherd mix named Opie went missing from his home in Bieber, California, in July after a storm.
  • Opie was found two months later, 2,000 miles away, near Chicago, Illinois, by DuPage County Animal Services.
  • The animal services team and Itasca Police Department scanned Opie, discovering he was microchipped and traced back to California.
  • Opie's owner, initially disbelieving, promptly flew to Illinois to be reunited with her dog.
  • The incident underscores the critical role of microchips in enabling reunions between lost pets and their owners, even across vast distances.
