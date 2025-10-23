Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What a dog’s kidney can tell us about human ageing

Scientists are studying dogs to uncover clues about the human ageing process
Scientists are studying dogs to uncover clues about the human ageing process (Getty/iStock)
  • Scientists are studying dogs to uncover clues about the human ageing process, focusing on the role of the kidneys and the gut.
  • The US-based Dog Aging Project, launched in 2020, involves 50,000 canines and uses dogs as models due to their similar genetic diversity, diseases, and environments to humans.
  • Analysis of blood samples from nearly 800 dogs revealed that approximately 40 per cent of small molecules, known as metabolites, change with age.
  • A specific type of metabolite, post-translationally modified amino acids (ptmAAs), produced by gut bacteria, was strongly linked to ageing across all dog breeds, sizes, and sexes.
  • Researchers suggest that as kidney function declines with age, the build-up of these amino acids may explain why some dogs age more healthily than others, offering potential insights into human ageing.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in