Drink temperature may affect sleep and gut health, study says
- A San Diego State University study revealed that the temperature of beverages can significantly influence mood, sleep and gut health.
- This research, the first in the U.S. to directly link cold and hot food and drink consumption to multiple health outcomes, analyzed data from over 400 Asian and white American adults.
- Asian participants, who typically favor hot items, experienced increased anxiety, sleep disturbances and abdominal fullness when consuming more cold drinks in summer.
- Conversely, white participants, generally accustomed to cold beverages, reported lower levels of depression, improved sleep quality and fewer digestive symptoms when drinking more hot beverages in winter.
- The findings reinforce traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine practices, which advise against excessive consumption of cold drinks, and highlight the need for further investigation into these effects.