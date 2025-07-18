The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued an urgent recall for the Noesis Schokolade Love of Dubai bar due to undeclared peanuts.

The chocolate bar poses a serious health risk to individuals with peanut allergies as peanuts are not listed on its ingredients.

The FSA has been unable to contact the manufacturer, Black Sea Trading Ltd, and is urging distributors to remove the product from sale.

Consumers who have purchased the bar are advised not to eat it, especially if they have a peanut allergy, and to dispose of it and contact local authorities.

This recall follows a broader FSA warning about imported 'Dubai chocolate' products, which may lack full ingredient lists or allergen labelling and could contain unapproved additives.