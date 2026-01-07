Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dunkin’ joins protein craze with new menu

How America Runs On Dunkin' Donuts
  • Dunkin' Donuts has launched a new protein-based menu, following Starbucks' earlier introduction of similar offerings.
  • The new menu features a special Protein Milk that can be added to any drink, providing 15 grams of protein per medium-sized beverage.
  • Rapper Megan Thee Stallion collaborated with Dunkin' for the launch, appearing as her alter ego “Pro-Tina” in an advertising campaign.
  • New drinks include Megan's Mango Protein Refresher, a Strawberry Protein Refresher, and various protein lattes such as Caramel Chocolate Iced and Almond Iced Matcha.
  • Jill Nelson, Dunkin's chief marketing officer, highlighted that the Protein Milk offers guests more flexibility without altering the taste of their favorite drinks.
