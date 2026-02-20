Dunkin’s mitten giveaway is here. How to snag the free coffee accessory
- Dunkin' is giving away a limited-edition pink mitten to customers who purchase any iced beverage in store Friday beginning at 10 a.m., while supplies last.
- The left-handed mitten features the Dunkin’ logo and a black strap, used to give the accessory a tighter or looser fit.
- The coffee chain recently launched a line of winter merchandise, including a “First Run” Ski Suit for $150 and Xevo Optics ski goggles for $290, available online.
- Dunkin' also introduced a “First Run of the Day” illustrated collection featuring art by Paige Spearin on various items like crewnecks and candles.
- Along with merch and giveaways, Dunkin' expanded its business in 2026 by adding protein drinks to its menu, including Protein Milk.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks