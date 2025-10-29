Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travel chaos imminent as major line closed this weekend

East Coast Main Line services from London King's Cross (pictured) to Yorkshire will be affected
East Coast Main Line services from London King's Cross (pictured) to Yorkshire will be affected (Simon Calder)
  • Rail passengers face significant disruption across the first weekend of November due to planned engineering works on key intercity lines.
  • The East Coast Main Line will be closed between Doncaster and Northallerton on 1-2 November, affecting services from London King's Cross to Yorkshire, northeast England, and Scotland.
  • Passengers on the East Coast Main Line will endure two-hour rail-replacement bus journeys between Doncaster and Darlington, extending London-Edinburgh trips to six hours.
  • All lines through Coventry will also be closed on 1-2 November, impacting intercity links between London, Birmingham, northwest England, and Scotland, with rail replacement buses in place.
  • Network Rail confirmed the work is vital for maintenance and upgrades, advising passengers to check their journeys in advance, despite a planned RMT strike being called off.
