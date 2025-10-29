Travel chaos imminent as major line closed this weekend
- Rail passengers face significant disruption across the first weekend of November due to planned engineering works on key intercity lines.
- The East Coast Main Line will be closed between Doncaster and Northallerton on 1-2 November, affecting services from London King's Cross to Yorkshire, northeast England, and Scotland.
- Passengers on the East Coast Main Line will endure two-hour rail-replacement bus journeys between Doncaster and Darlington, extending London-Edinburgh trips to six hours.
- All lines through Coventry will also be closed on 1-2 November, impacting intercity links between London, Birmingham, northwest England, and Scotland, with rail replacement buses in place.
- Network Rail confirmed the work is vital for maintenance and upgrades, advising passengers to check their journeys in advance, despite a planned RMT strike being called off.