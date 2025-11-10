Easyjet drops major hint over possibility of future flights from Heathrow Airport
- EasyJet is considering operating from London Heathrow Airport, its chief executive Kenton Jarvis confirmed on the airline's 30th anniversary.
- The budget airline, which began flights in 1995, currently serves 164 airports but Heathrow remains a 'blank spot' in its network.
- EasyJet's potential move to Heathrow is contingent on the airport making it 'commercially attractive' due to cost considerations.
- British Airways' CEO, Sean Doyle, expressed confidence in competing with easyJet should it launch services from Heathrow.
- Aviation experts suggest easyJet could attract more business travellers at Heathrow, intensifying competition with BA's profitable shorthaul routes.