Fears for outdoor retailer’s 200 stores as it files for bankruptcy

The brand has a rich history dating back to 1920
The brand has a rich history dating back to 1920 (Getty Images)
  • Outdoor apparel retailer Eddie Bauer's North American retail operator has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • The filing has sparked concern over the possible closure of approximately 200 brick-and-mortar stores across North America.
  • Most Eddie Bauer retail and outlet stores in the U.S. and Canada are expected to remain open as the company winds down certain locations.
  • The company said that it will conduct a court-supervised sales process, and if a sale can’t be executed, it will begin a wind-down of its U.S. and Canadian operations.
  • The retail operations are currently owned by Catalyst Brands, a company that also manages other brands such as Lucky Brand and JCPenney. Eddie Bauer has previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy twice, in 2003 and 2009.
