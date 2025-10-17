FDA issues Class I recall for eggs sold nationwide
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has elevated an egg recall by Black Sheep Egg Company to a Class I, signifying an extreme health risk due to potential salmonella contamination.
- The Arkansas-based company initially recalled 10 varieties of its brown and white eggs in September.
- Affected products were distributed in Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, and California, although no illnesses have been reported from this specific recall.
- Consumers are urged to discard the recalled eggs, identifiable by specific 'Best By' dates ranging from August 2025 to October 2025, and to thoroughly clean any surfaces they may have contacted.
- This recall follows a separate salmonella outbreak in August linked to Country Eggs LLC, which resulted in at least 95 people falling ill across 14 U.S. states.