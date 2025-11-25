Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ellie Goldstein’s mother says nurse asked if she wanted to leave her at hospital

Ellie Goldstein's mother reveals nurse's shocking comment after traumatic birth
  • Ellie Goldstein's mother, Yvonne, shared her traumatic birth story and a shocking remark from a nurse on Paul C Brunson’s We Need to Talk podcast.
  • Yvonne recounted that Ellie was born 'completely purple' with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.
  • Doctors diagnosed Ellie with Down syndrome shortly after birth, stating she would 'never walk, talk or go to university'.
  • Yvonne was shocked when a nurse asked if she wanted to leave Ellie at the hospital following the diagnosis.
  • Ellie Goldstein, now 23, has become a pioneering model with Down syndrome, appearing on the cover of British Vogue and working with major brands, advocating for inclusivity in the fashion industry.
