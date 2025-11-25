Ellie Goldstein’s mother says nurse asked if she wanted to leave her at hospital
- Ellie Goldstein's mother, Yvonne, shared her traumatic birth story and a shocking remark from a nurse on Paul C Brunson’s We Need to Talk podcast.
- Yvonne recounted that Ellie was born 'completely purple' with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.
- Doctors diagnosed Ellie with Down syndrome shortly after birth, stating she would 'never walk, talk or go to university'.
- Yvonne was shocked when a nurse asked if she wanted to leave Ellie at the hospital following the diagnosis.
- Ellie Goldstein, now 23, has become a pioneering model with Down syndrome, appearing on the cover of British Vogue and working with major brands, advocating for inclusivity in the fashion industry.