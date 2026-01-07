Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emmerdale’s Isabel Hodgins shares candid pregnancy update as she hits the gym

Emmerdale’s Isabel Hodgins shares candid pregnancy update as actor hits the gym
  • Emmerdale actress Isabel Hodgins has shared a candid update regarding her pregnancy.
  • Hodgins, known for her role as Victoria Sugden, is expecting her first child with husband Adam Whitehead.
  • The couple announced their pregnancy in August, following their marriage earlier in the year.
  • She posted a video contrasting her previous rigorous gym workouts with her current struggle climbing stairs.
  • Hodgins humorously described the stairs as her 'worst enemy' and commented, 'How the mighty have fallen'.
