Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley opens up on her fertility struggles

Emmerdale star shares heartbreaking struggle as she admits 'it wasn't meant to be'
  • Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has openly discussed her fertility struggles, concluding that having a child "wasn't meant to be".
  • Appearing on Loose Women, Riley revealed she waited to find the right partner, Al, before attempting to conceive.
  • She disclosed that despite trying "everything," including IVF, she was unable to fall pregnant.
  • Her partner, Al, advised her to stop IVF treatment due to the significant impact it was having on her wellbeing.
  • Riley expressed deep gratitude for her nephew and niece, finding solace in their presence in her life.
