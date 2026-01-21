Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley opens up on her fertility struggles
- Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has openly discussed her fertility struggles, concluding that having a child "wasn't meant to be".
- Appearing on Loose Women, Riley revealed she waited to find the right partner, Al, before attempting to conceive.
- She disclosed that despite trying "everything," including IVF, she was unable to fall pregnant.
- Her partner, Al, advised her to stop IVF treatment due to the significant impact it was having on her wellbeing.
- Riley expressed deep gratitude for her nephew and niece, finding solace in their presence in her life.