Study identifies small changes that help manage endometriosis pain
- Endometriosis, a chronic inflammatory condition affecting around 10 per cent of women of reproductive age, causes symptoms such as chronic pain, bloating, and infertility, significantly impacting quality of life.
- A study from the University of Edinburgh surveyed 2,388 women with endometriosis, revealing that 84 per cent had made dietary changes and 59 per cent had used supplements, with 67 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively, reporting an improvement in their pain symptoms.
- Common dietary changes included reducing dairy, gluten, caffeine, and alcohol, while popular supplements were turmeric, ginger, and magnesium.
- Although the observational study cannot establish causation, it suggests that following a Mediterranean or low FODMAP diet and reducing alcohol, sugar, and processed foods may help manage endometriosis pain due to their anti-inflammatory properties.
- Some dietary changes, like eliminating dairy, could lead to nutritional deficiencies; therefore, consulting a registered dietitian is advised for women considering dietary modifications to manage their symptoms.