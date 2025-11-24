Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Erika Kirk says pregnancy would have been ‘ultimate blessing’ after husband’s assassination

Erika Kirk was 'praying to God' that she was pregnant when Charlie Kirk was assassinated
  • Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, revealed she was “praying to God” she was pregnant when her husband was assassinated in September.
  • The couple, who share a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son, had planned to have four children together.
  • Kirk now encourages young couples not to delay having children, stating that careers can wait, but the opportunity to have children cannot.
  • Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University, with Tyler Robinson arrested and charged with his murder.
  • Erika Kirk has since taken over as the leader of Turning Point USA, vowing to continue her late husband's work and legacy.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in