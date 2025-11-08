Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts reveal how to pick the best olive oil

Super Foods: Annabel Karmel talk s about Olive Oil
  • Olive oil is widely recognised for its health benefits, but experts highlight that quality varies significantly based on factors such as tree health, milling practices, and growing conditions.
  • Although more expensive olive oils generally indicate better quality, consumers are advised to look for trusted certifications and transparent sourcing rather than just fancy packaging.
  • Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is recommended as the least processed type, retaining a higher concentration of beneficial polyphenols, which are potent antioxidants.
  • EVOO is produced by crushing olives and separating the oil, while more refined olive oils undergo heat or chemical treatments to correct impurities from lower-quality olives.
  • Spain is the world's largest producer, and experts suggest selecting olive oil according to its intended use, with robust oils suitable for cooking and EVOO offering greater versatility.
