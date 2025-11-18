Cheese recalled over listeria concerns
- Face Rock Creamery LLC has issued a voluntary recall for its Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar cheese after Listeria monocytogenes was discovered in the product's packaging area.
- Only 16 units of the affected six-ounce cheese blocks were sold at the company's flagship store in Bandon, Oregon, identifiable by UPC code 8 512222 00547 8.
- The recalled cheese was sold between 3:30 p.m. PT on November 10 and 3:30 p.m. PT on November 13.
- Consumers who purchased the affected product are urged to destroy it or return it to the store for a full refund, though no illnesses have been reported to date.
- Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious health issues, including high fever and severe headaches, and is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States.