Cheese recalled over listeria concerns

What Is Listeria
  • Face Rock Creamery LLC has issued a voluntary recall for its Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar cheese after Listeria monocytogenes was discovered in the product's packaging area.
  • Only 16 units of the affected six-ounce cheese blocks were sold at the company's flagship store in Bandon, Oregon, identifiable by UPC code 8 512222 00547 8.
  • The recalled cheese was sold between 3:30 p.m. PT on November 10 and 3:30 p.m. PT on November 13.
  • Consumers who purchased the affected product are urged to destroy it or return it to the store for a full refund, though no illnesses have been reported to date.
  • Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious health issues, including high fever and severe headaches, and is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States.
