Influencer livestreams eight-hour childbirth on Twitch
- Influencer Fandy livestreamed the birth of her daughter, Luna, on Twitch in an eight-and-a-half-hour broadcast titled 'Water Broke, Baby Time'.
- The livestream, which deviated from her usual gaming content, showed Fandy experiencing contractions and delivering her baby at home with her husband and a production team.
- Fandy defended her decision to share the private moment publicly, stating it was to create a memory and that she preferred a home birth after a negative hospital experience.
- She clarified that the livestream was not primarily for financial gain, with ads minimized, and was conducted safely with the assistance of a midwife and nurse.
- Her husband, Adam, described the elaborate setup as unplanned, initially intending to film the birth on an iPhone.