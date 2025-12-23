Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Festivus is here! How Seinfeld inspired a yearly ‘airing of grievances’

Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) airing his Festivus grievances in 'The Strike'
Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) airing his Festivus grievances in 'The Strike' (YouTube)
  • Festivus is a secular, anti-commercial alternative to Christmas, created by Frank Costanza in the 1997 Seinfeld episode "The Strike."
  • Celebrated annually on December 23, its traditions include an undecorated aluminum pole, serving meatloaf, the "Airing of the Grievances," and the "Feats of Strength."
  • The holiday was inspired by a real Christmas parody event created by Daniel O’Keefe’s eccentric father, which began in New Jersey in 1966.
  • The original Festivus involved nailing a bag containing a mantelpiece clock to a wall, rather than erecting an aluminum pole, a custom whose meaning remained unexplained.
  • Festivus has become a cult phenomenon among Seinfeld fans and has entered common parlance, used to describe public complaints, as noted by news anchor Jake Tapper regarding Donald Trump in 2017.
