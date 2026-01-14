Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The tiny tweaks that could extend your life by years

Just five minutes of brisk walking per day can have benefits
Just five minutes of brisk walking per day can have benefits (Getty/iStock)
  • Two new studies have identified small, achievable lifestyle changes that can significantly reduce the risk of death and extend lifespan.
  • The first study, published in The Lancet, found that just five extra minutes of brisk walking daily could reduce deaths by 6 per cent among the least active people and 10 per cent in the general population.
  • This study also indicated that reducing sedentary time by 30 minutes a day could decrease deaths by 4.5 per cent across the adult population.
  • A separate study in eClinicalMedicine revealed that individuals with optimal sleep, activity, and diet lived 9.35 years longer than those with the poorest habits.
  • Researchers from the second study estimated that minor, combined improvements in sleep (five minutes), physical activity (two minutes), and diet (half a portion of vegetables) could add one year to the lifespan of those with the unhealthiest lifestyles.
