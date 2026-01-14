The tiny tweaks that could extend your life by years
- Two new studies have identified small, achievable lifestyle changes that can significantly reduce the risk of death and extend lifespan.
- The first study, published in The Lancet, found that just five extra minutes of brisk walking daily could reduce deaths by 6 per cent among the least active people and 10 per cent in the general population.
- This study also indicated that reducing sedentary time by 30 minutes a day could decrease deaths by 4.5 per cent across the adult population.
- A separate study in eClinicalMedicine revealed that individuals with optimal sleep, activity, and diet lived 9.35 years longer than those with the poorest habits.
- Researchers from the second study estimated that minor, combined improvements in sleep (five minutes), physical activity (two minutes), and diet (half a portion of vegetables) could add one year to the lifespan of those with the unhealthiest lifestyles.