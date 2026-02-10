Floridians find surprising use for ‘frozen’ iguanas that plunged from trees
- Locals have found a creative solution to deal with an influx of iguanas that fell from trees in Florida during a cold snap.
- Green iguanas are a non-native species blamed for damaging vegetation and infrastructure in the state. Wildlife officials allow residents to humanely remove cold-stunned iguanas without a permit as part of efforts to curb the population.
- Content creator Gray Davis went viral for demonstrating how he turned an iguana into “Florida Man tacos,” insisting that the meat, which he called “Chicken of the Trees,” is “absolutely delicious.”
- A second Florida man, Ryan Izquierdo, also garnered attention for his “Everglades Pizza” at Bucks Coal Fired Pizza, which featured iguana, venison, and alligator meat.
- Despite the social media trend, selling iguana meat in Florida is illegal for restaurants due to food-safety regulations, meaning Izquierdo's iguana pizza is strictly for demonstration and not for sale.
