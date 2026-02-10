Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Floridians find surprising use for ‘frozen’ iguanas that plunged from trees

An unusual cold snap in South Florida left many green iguanas ‘cold-stunned,’ a condition in which lower temperatures temporarily immobilize the reptiles
An unusual cold snap in South Florida left many green iguanas ‘cold-stunned,’ a condition in which lower temperatures temporarily immobilize the reptiles (Getty Images)
  • Locals have found a creative solution to deal with an influx of iguanas that fell from trees in Florida during a cold snap.
  • Green iguanas are a non-native species blamed for damaging vegetation and infrastructure in the state. Wildlife officials allow residents to humanely remove cold-stunned iguanas without a permit as part of efforts to curb the population.
  • Content creator Gray Davis went viral for demonstrating how he turned an iguana into “Florida Man tacos,” insisting that the meat, which he called “Chicken of the Trees,” is “absolutely delicious.”
  • A second Florida man, Ryan Izquierdo, also garnered attention for his “Everglades Pizza” at Bucks Coal Fired Pizza, which featured iguana, venison, and alligator meat.
  • Despite the social media trend, selling iguana meat in Florida is illegal for restaurants due to food-safety regulations, meaning Izquierdo's iguana pizza is strictly for demonstration and not for sale.
