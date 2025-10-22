Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The stunning number of times children get sick per year and age group that suffers most

Doctors urge vaccines this flu season
  • A recent study published in the journal Pediatrics found that pre-kindergarten and elementary school children exhibit the highest rates of respiratory virus detection and illness.
  • Conducted from November 2022 to May 2023 in a large Kansas City school district, the study revealed that 92% of pre-K and elementary pupils had a virus detected.
  • This figure contrasts with approximately 86% of middle school students, 77% of high school students, and 76% of staff.
  • “Young children can have up to 10 respiratory viruses a year as their immune systems are introduced to different infections for the first time,” said researcher Dr. Jennifer Goldman, a pediatrician at Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
  • The findings corroborate earlier research indicating that young children are significant spreaders of respiratory viruses within households.
