Popular clothing store closing all locations after 25 years
- Women's clothing retailer Francesca's is closing all of its stores across the U.S., according to reports.
- Based in Houston, Francesca's opened in 1999 and now operates 457 stores in 45 states. Once known for its jewelry and accessories, the brand grew into a mall staple offering women’s clothing.
- A spokesperson confirmed last week that the chain will shutter, telling Women’s Wear Daily, “We are liquidating our inventory and closing soon.”
- No reason was given and the retailer hasn’t responded to requests for comment on the closures.
- Francesca’s is the latest retail victim after Saks Global, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, filed for bankruptcy earlier this week, leaving the future of the largest luxury department store group in the United States in limbo.