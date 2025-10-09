Frozen spinach brand recalled over Listeria contamination concerns
- Sno Pac Foods has issued a nationwide recall for two types of its frozen spinach products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
- The affected items are Del Mar 35-pound Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac 10-ounce Organic Frozen Spinach, distributed to various retail stores across the country.
- The recall was initiated after a bulk case of spinach from the company's supplier tested positive for the disease-causing bacteria.
- Production of the frozen spinach has been suspended pending an investigation into the source of the contamination, though no illnesses have been reported to date.
- This incident follows other recent Listeria concerns in the US, including contaminated spinach found in HelloFresh ready-made meals, with health authorities warning of serious risks for vulnerable individuals.