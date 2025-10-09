Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Frozen spinach brand recalled over Listeria contamination concerns

What Is Listeria
  • Sno Pac Foods has issued a nationwide recall for two types of its frozen spinach products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
  • The affected items are Del Mar 35-pound Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac 10-ounce Organic Frozen Spinach, distributed to various retail stores across the country.
  • The recall was initiated after a bulk case of spinach from the company's supplier tested positive for the disease-causing bacteria.
  • Production of the frozen spinach has been suspended pending an investigation into the source of the contamination, though no illnesses have been reported to date.
  • This incident follows other recent Listeria concerns in the US, including contaminated spinach found in HelloFresh ready-made meals, with health authorities warning of serious risks for vulnerable individuals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in