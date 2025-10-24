Fruits you should eat regularly to help reduce inflammation
- Federal health guidelines recommend adults consume two cups of fruit daily, a target currently met by only one in ten Americans.
- Experts emphasize that regular fruit intake is vital for combating inflammation, a precursor to cancer, and for supporting overall health and weight management.
- Specific fruits like berries, cherries, papayas, apples, grapes and oranges are highlighted for their rich antioxidant, vitamin and anti-inflammatory compounds.
- These fruits offer varied health benefits, including boosting immunity, protecting heart health, aiding gut function and reducing pain.
- Nutritionists advise consuming a wide variety of fruits, alongside regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight, for effective disease prevention.