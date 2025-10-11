What you should do if you see wild fungi in your garden
- The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has shifted its view on fungi, now recognising them as integral to a healthy natural system rather than solely as indicators of garden problems.
- RHS gardens have observed record numbers of fungi this season, attributed to favourable weather conditions including a sunny spring and summer followed by recent wet spells.
- Significant findings include over 768 species logged at Harlow Carr, a notable increase, and the first UK identification of the rare fungus Spiculoglea inequalis.
- Fungi perform vital functions in gardens, such as decomposing dead material, nourishing plants and animals, aiding water retention during droughts, and maintaining soil structure in heavy rain.
- The RHS is actively promoting fungi across its sites and through gardener advice, including a new book, RHS Fungi For Gardeners, to encourage a greater appreciation of their benefits.