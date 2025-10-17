Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Defra identifies five key plant types to help make gardens ‘flood-ready’

5 Common Plant Questions Answered | The Plant Doctor
  • Homeowners are encouraged to cultivate flood-resilient gardens to better withstand and recover from heavy rainfall, reducing the risk of property damage.
  • The Department for Environment (Defra) has highlighted five key plant types, including trees, shrubs, grasses, and flowers, that can help make gardens 'flood-ready'.
  • These plants function as natural sponges, absorbing water through their roots and leaves, which slows water flow and improves soil absorption.
  • Recommended plants include river birch, dogwood, mace sedge, yellow flag iris, and red bistort, chosen for their ability to absorb water and stabilise soil.
  • Defra's advice, issued during Flood Action Week, emphasises that planting flood-ready species should complement other measures such as checking flood risk and preparing a flood plan.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in