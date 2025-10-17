Defra identifies five key plant types to help make gardens ‘flood-ready’
- Homeowners are encouraged to cultivate flood-resilient gardens to better withstand and recover from heavy rainfall, reducing the risk of property damage.
- The Department for Environment (Defra) has highlighted five key plant types, including trees, shrubs, grasses, and flowers, that can help make gardens 'flood-ready'.
- These plants function as natural sponges, absorbing water through their roots and leaves, which slows water flow and improves soil absorption.
- Recommended plants include river birch, dogwood, mace sedge, yellow flag iris, and red bistort, chosen for their ability to absorb water and stabilise soil.
- Defra's advice, issued during Flood Action Week, emphasises that planting flood-ready species should complement other measures such as checking flood risk and preparing a flood plan.