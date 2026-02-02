Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How safe is a gel manicure?

How damaging are gel manicures for your nails?
How damaging are gel manicures for your nails? (Alamy/PA)
  • Gel manicures, while popular, can cause long-term nail damage, primarily due to the application and removal processes, product quality, and technician technique.
  • The preparation (buffing) and removal (acetone soaking, scraping) strip nails of natural oils and damage keratin, leading to thin, dry, and brittle nails.
  • Continuous gel application without breaks prevents nails from recovering, exacerbating damage over time.
  • To minimise harm, experts recommend professional removal, regular breaks between manicures, and daily hydration with cuticle oil.
  • Gentle nail care, avoiding aggressive filing or picking, and using alternatives like crystal files and strengthening base coats are advised for healthier nails.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in