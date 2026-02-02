How safe is a gel manicure?
- Gel manicures, while popular, can cause long-term nail damage, primarily due to the application and removal processes, product quality, and technician technique.
- The preparation (buffing) and removal (acetone soaking, scraping) strip nails of natural oils and damage keratin, leading to thin, dry, and brittle nails.
- Continuous gel application without breaks prevents nails from recovering, exacerbating damage over time.
- To minimise harm, experts recommend professional removal, regular breaks between manicures, and daily hydration with cuticle oil.
- Gentle nail care, avoiding aggressive filing or picking, and using alternatives like crystal files and strengthening base coats are advised for healthier nails.
