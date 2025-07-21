Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Top tips for Gen Z job hunters – and why it’s not all doom and gloom

Trending jobs: Actuary

UK unemployment has risen to its highest rate in four years at 4.7 per cent, with job vacancies falling to a decade low of 727,000 between April and June.

Young people, especially graduates, are facing the toughest job market since 2018, drawing parallels to the author's experience during the 2008 financial crash.

The rise of artificial intelligence is significantly impacting entry-level jobs, with a nearly one-third reduction in such roles since ChatGPT's launch.

Increased labour costs, including higher national insurance contributions and the minimum wage, are also contributing to employers reducing headcounts.

Current difficulties are due to economic conditions rather than individual failings.

