Gen Z are swapping pre-flight pints for this popular drink

Data shows that people are swapping pints in the pub for matcha lattes
Data shows that people are swapping pints in the pub for matcha lattes (Getty Images)
  • Gen Z travellers are shifting airport habits, favouring wellness trends such as matcha and smoothies over traditional pre-flight activities.
  • Manchester Airport Group (MAG) reported a 165 per cent year-on-year increase in matcha sales and over 650 per cent growth in smoothie sales across its airports.
  • This demographic prefers European city breaks to traditional package holidays and increasingly uses AI as a virtual travel agent for planning trips.
  • Social media trends also influence airport purchases, with a rise in sales of viral Stanley Cups and face masks for in-flight skincare routines.
  • Andrew MacMillan, MAG Chief Strategy Officer, highlighted that Gen Z's choices, heavily influenced by AI and social media, are significantly shaping the travel industry.
