Gen Z are swapping pre-flight pints for this popular drink
- Gen Z travellers are shifting airport habits, favouring wellness trends such as matcha and smoothies over traditional pre-flight activities.
- Manchester Airport Group (MAG) reported a 165 per cent year-on-year increase in matcha sales and over 650 per cent growth in smoothie sales across its airports.
- This demographic prefers European city breaks to traditional package holidays and increasingly uses AI as a virtual travel agent for planning trips.
- Social media trends also influence airport purchases, with a rise in sales of viral Stanley Cups and face masks for in-flight skincare routines.
- Andrew MacMillan, MAG Chief Strategy Officer, highlighted that Gen Z's choices, heavily influenced by AI and social media, are significantly shaping the travel industry.